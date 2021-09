Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. (Gerry Dulac on Twitter) Big Ben will be active for Week 3 but will be playing through a pec injury that will cause pain when he throws the ball. Luckily, the Steelers have a great defense and strong running game to lean on, so Roethlisberger will not be asked to do too much. Projected positive gamescript and pain while throwing should compel fantasy managers to look elsewhere for Week 3. Managers with other Steelers skill options not named Najee on their rosters will want to factor this development into their sit/start decisions.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO