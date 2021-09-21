Weather 9/21

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area Forecast Discussion National Weather Service Tampa Bay Ruskin FL 947 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021. Deep moisture remains across the area with morning TBW sounding indicating precipitable water still over 2 inches with a light east to southeast low level flow. This should set us up for more scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as daytime heating combines with the sea breezes. Highest rain chances look to be lining up from southwest Florida north east of the Interstate 75 corridor later this afternoon and early evening. Convection will wind down during the evening and drift west out into the gulf waters overnight.

