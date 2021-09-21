CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rallies on tight supplies in aftermath of U.S. storm

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tighter U.S. supplies helped to reverse days of losses triggered by concerns across global markets about the impact on China’s economy of a crisis at heavily-indebted property group China Evergrande. Brent crude gained 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.44 a barrel by...

www.oilandgas360.com

oilandgas360.com

Oil prices firm on OPEC’s go-it-slow approach to adding supply

NEW YORK/LONDON -Oil prices rebounded from losses on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose by more than anticipated, and as OPEC plans to maintain its deliberate approach to adding supply to the market despite strong worldwide demand. U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.6 million barrels last week, exceeding expectations, boosted...
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.
wisfarmer.com

China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
FOXBusiness

Heating costs may triple as nat gas, propane shortage looms

There is a real energy crisis in Europe that was created by a combination of political missteps, climate change fear-mongering and a woke energy policy that could leave much of Europe and Asia undersupplied as they head into winter. It is also a foreshadowing of what may happen in the...
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
oilandgas360.com

Factbox: Pandemic brings forward predictions for peak oil demand

The COVID-19 pandemic this year has dented oil consumption and brought forward forecasts by energy majors, producers and analysts for when the world’s demand for oil may peak. Demand was about 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 and has yet to recover to that level because of the...
CNBC

Oil falls for second day as supply-driven rally peters out

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose by more than anticipated, even as OPEC plans to maintain its deliberate approach to adding supply to the market despite strong worldwide demand. U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.6 million barrels last week, exceeding expectations, boosted by a rebound...
oilandgas360.com

LNG price rally could boost oil demand- Rystad Energy

LONDON – The rally in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices has widened the gap with oil prices and could boost oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day (bpd) on average over the next two quarters, according to research by consultancy Rystad Energy. The average LNG price for November delivery into...
