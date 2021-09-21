Fall Harvest Festival coming to Rock Springs
September 21, 2021 – Celebrate fall with fun outdoor activities during the Fall Harvest Festival at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday, October 16 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Activities will include 3D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, and wagon rides. Homestead Prairie Farm, along with its’ woodworking shop and gardens will be open for free tours. There will also be a spinning demonstration at the Homestead, where you can observe how wool is made into yarn.nowdecatur.com
