It’s hard to believe, but the conclusion of the regular season is officially here, with the 32-game schedule wrapping up on Sunday and the WNBA Playoffs tipping off on Sept. 23 for the top-eight teams in the league. The Minnesota Lynx will be part of that eight-team field fighting for a championship starting next week, but their seeding for the postseason is still to be determined — they can land as high as third or as low as fifth.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO