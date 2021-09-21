CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino slammed for treating Lionel Messi differently to other PSG superstars

By Ben Husband
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMuAb_0c3MgKk900

Mauricio Pochettino made a “serious mistake” in substituting Lionel Messi during Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Lyon.

That’s the view of ex-PSG star Jerome Rothen, claiming that he may have already turned his best player away from him.

The Argentine, who is yet to score since his stunning move from Barcelona, was withdrawn with 15 minutes remaining of the Ligue 1 clash, with the scores locked at 1-1.

Messi looked dismayed at the decision and seemed to snub a handshake with his compatriot and new manager.

News has subsequently emerged that the forward picked up a knee injury during the game, but Rothen claims the manager is treating his newest superstar in a different way to his strike partners Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"There was a total misunderstanding. We saw it, Lionel Messi wanted to stay on the pitch. Pochettino made his decision in his heart and conscience,” Rothen told RMC Sport.

"Where I find it completely inappropriate on the part of Pochettino, it's that he's never been like that with the other stars of the team.

"Since he arrived, whether it was Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappe, he always left them on the pitch, even when they were bad.

"He has always protected them unlike other players like [Angel] Di Maria, [Leandro] Paredes, [Mauro] Icardi.

"Then, Lionel Messi arrives, in terms of status and aura, Messi is much superior to Neymar and Mbappe.”

Rothen continued: "I don't know what he played. Did he want to mark his territory? I do not hope, because there, he is completely crazy. We do not cry genius there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIRXq_0c3MgKk900
Former PSG star Jerome Rothen suggests there may already be a rift between Pochettino and Messi

"You are going to put your best player on your back. It leaves traces, this kind of event. And the image is terrible. He made a serious mistake. Pochettino crashed there."

Pochettino looked to dispel any notions of a rift with Messi, explaining that the 34-year-old was holding his knee and needed to be taken off.

“In order to explain, on the sidelines we observe all the players and everything that is happening during games,” Pochettino explained. “We saw that Leo Messi was checking his knee and made some gestures. We saw that when he took a shot.

"I was pleased with his performance. He did very well in the first half. I am pleased with his commitment and performance. All that was missing was a goal.

"In his 75 minutes on the pitch - as I have explained - with all the information that we had, we made the decision to substitute him.

"Of course all top players want to be on the pitch at all times, that is understandable. I am calm about it."

Messi is now reportedly a doubt for the Champions League clash with Manchester City next week, with PSG confirming bruising on the bone in his left knee.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry admits he is 'not surprised' by former team-mate Lionel Messi's shocked reaction to being hauled off by Mauricio Pochettino as PSG struggled past Lyon

Thierry Henry has admitted that he was not surprised by Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's win against Lyon. With the sides level at 1-1, Messi, who was making his home debut, was taken off by manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Achraf Hakimi replacing him. PSG went on...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG ‘weaker’ with Lionel Messi in the team, Michael Owen claims

Michael Owen has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are a weaker side after the addition of Lionel Messi.Messi made his Champions League debut for the club in the 1-1 draw against Club Bruges, starting alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the Belgians frustrated Mauricio Pochettino’s side.Speaking after the game, Owen explained that he believes that picking the illustrious front three in combination weakens the French capital club.“As much as we drool over this PSG team with those forwards - I don’t really understand why they’re one of the favourites for it [the Champions League],” Owen explained on BT Sport.“They’re all phenomenal...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is OUT of PSG's trip to Metz due to a knock to his left knee, as club confirm injury after his shock reaction to being hauled off by Mauricio Pochettino during Lyon win

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash at Metz on Wednesday night because of a knock to his left knee. PSG announced on Tuesday that the Argentine forward underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the signs of bone contusion. A further update on Messi's fitness...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino insists his all-star £361MILLION frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar was NOT to blame for PSG's disappointing draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League opener

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted his stellar front three were not to blame for Paris Saint-Germain's disappointing draw in their Champions League opener against Club Brugge. Philippe Clement's unheralded Belgian side held one of the competition favourites to a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday evening despite PSG lining up with all-star, £361million trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Argentine#Rmc Sport#Mbappe#Champions League
90min.com

The incredible amount of money Lionel Messi will earn at PSG

Lionel Messi will earn a whopping £94m in wages over his three years at PSG, with details of his contract in the French capital now revealed. The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer in the summer after financially crippled Barcelona accepted defeat in their bid to re-register him for La Liga while complying with the division's salary cap. He penned a three-year deal in Paris instead, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Pochettino plays down decision to take off Messi in PSG win

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to take off Lionel Messi as the former Barcelona man made his home debut in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game against Lyon. Messi was outstanding in the first half at the Parc des Princes but began to fade from the...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

PSG powerbroker fires sack warning at Pochettino after Messi hook

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is coming under pressure this morning despite victory over Lyon on Sunday. Pochettino has upset PSG powerbrokers after hooking former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi when the game was locked at 0-0. The decision saw Messi blank Pochettino's offer of a handshake as he was coming off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Henry: No surprise Messi upset with PSG coach Pochettino

Arsenal great Thierry Henry has commented on Leo Messi being hooked during PSG's defeat of Lyon. With score at 0-0, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino took off the Barcelona icon, much to Messi's chagrin. Henry later commented: “(Surprised?) No, not really. It does not surprise me. Maybe he didn't want to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Lionel Messi not finding things easy at PSG

PSG may have come out with a 2-1 victory against Lyon but the talking point coming out of the game was Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to take out Lionel Messi in the 75th minute. The Argentina star looked none too pleased about being substituted and snubbed the PSG boss as he...
SOCCER
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

392K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy