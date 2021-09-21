CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Justin Trudeau secures a third victory in an election ‘nobody wanted’

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbkfj_0c3MgERn00

Justin Trudeau has secured a third election victory, but his decision to call a snap election was criticised by political opponents – and even allies – after the Canadian prime minister failed once again to win a parliamentary majority.

As of Tuesday morning, the Liberals had won or were leading in 158 seats – short of the 170 needed for a majority. Erin O’Toole’s opposition Conservatives won 119, a result that largely mirrored the outcome of the 2019 election.

“It looks like nobody wanted an election and no one got what they wanted,” said the Toronto Star political columnist Chantal Hébert as results came in.

For the second time in two years, Trudeau has been handed a minority government by Canadians, meaning he will have to reach across the aisle to work with smaller parties in order to govern.

In his victory speech at 1.15 in the morning, Trudeau nonetheless told supporters that Canadians had given him a “clear mandate” to continue governing – but acknowledged that his election gambit had not been popular.

“I hear you when you say that you just want to get back to the things you love, not worry about this pandemic or about an election. That you just want to know that your members of parliament of all stripes will have your back through this crisis and beyond,” he said. “The moment we face demands real important change. You have given this parliament and this government clear direction.”

But the gamble to call a federal election during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to produce friction among Liberals. As of Tuesday morning, three of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers had failed to win re-election. Across the country, a number of Liberal candidates were forced to compete in tightly contested races, often eking out narrow victories.

With the parliament largely mirroring the 2019 result, the progressive New Democratic party, led by Jagmeet Singh, is set to hold the balance of power – although despite earlier hopes the party could win more seats and earn “kingmaker” status in parliament, the NDP fell short of expectations.

“Our fight will always continue,” said Singh, congratulating Trudeau on his win. While Singh spent much of the election attacking Trudeau, at one point calling the prime minister an “abject failure”, Singh and his party are likely to support many of the Liberals’ policies as they try to push the government to the left.

“You can be sure that we will be there for you, and you can also be sure that if we work together we can build a better society, and that’s exactly what New Democrats will do,” Singh told supporters on election night.

O’Toole accused Trudeau of engineering a “quick power grab” after conceding defeat early on Tuesday.

“Five weeks ago, Mr Trudeau asked for a majority. Tonight, Canadians did not give Mr Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted. In fact, Canadians sent him back with another minority at the cost of $600m,” the opposition leader said.

While the opposition Conservatives led in the national popular vote, Monday’s result nonetheless marked a defeat for O’Toole. His centrist campaign failed to persuade enough voters to toss out the Liberal party after six years in power. The last time the Conservative party won an election federally was in 2011, raising broader questions about which direction the party could be pulled – and if O’Toole had the support of his caucus.

“Our support has grown, it’s grown across the country, but clearly there is more work for us to do to earn the trust of Canadians,” O’Toole told supporters, while suggesting that he planned to stay on as leader. “My family and I are resolutely committed to continuing this journey for Canada.”

The Green party leader, Annamie Paul, who has faced numerous challenges to her leadership in recent months, came in a disappointing fourth in her race in downtown Toronto. That result – and a collapse of Green support across the country – was unlikely to quell a wave of infighting which has beset the party.

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s party of Canada, which has run on a platform against public health measures like vaccines and masks, and which critics have called xenophobic and racist, failed to win his race, as did all of the candidates his party ran. While the party received far more support this election than in 2019, Bernier will once again face the challenge of leading a party with no representation in parliament.

Elections Canada, which oversees the vote, had previously warned that some results would be delayed as mail-in ballots are counted. Most results should be finalized by Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
mountainlake.org

Justin Trudeau Wins Third Term as Canada’s Prime Minister

Canadians headed to the polls this week and Justin Trudeau won a third term as Prime Minister, although the gamble he took calling this snap federal election two years early did not pay off as Trudeau and his Liberal Party won the most seats in Parliament but failed to win the majority he wanted. Trudeau and the Liberals will have to work with the other minority parties that make up the House of Commons. It was an election that focused a lot on the coronavirus pandemic, but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary.
POLITICS
The Independent

Canada election: Justin Trudeau speaks after Liberals win federal poll

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech after his Liberal Party’s victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections. The politician’s gamble to win a majority of seats failed, with the result almost mirroring the result of two years ago. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, whose party placed second, conceded defeat as results...
ELECTIONS
Boston Globe

Justin Trudeau wins Canadian election but is diminished by the result

OTTAWA, Ontario — One day after an election that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “pivotal moment” in his country’s history, Canada seems to have pivoted right back where it started. Trudeau eked out a slim victory Monday after voters turned out in record-low numbers, but his Liberal Party’s share...
ELECTIONS
Finger Lakes Times

Trudeau set to secure third term, but without coveted majority

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win a third term in a snap election but fall short of regaining the parliamentary majority he had been seeking. CTV News projected his governing Liberal Party will win a plurality of seats, and form a minority government. CBC News also projected a Liberal government, without making a call on whether the party will have enough seats for a majority in parliament.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxime Bernier
Person
Justin Trudeau
AFP

Justin Trudeau: liberal star tarnished in election fight

Justin Trudeau believed his adept response to the pandemic would help him handily win re-election as prime minister, and he did Monday, but his gamble to try to gain an absolute majority didn't pay off. The first-born son of the late prime minister Pierre Trudeau had swept to power in a landslide in 2015, with a mop of dark curly hair and confident swagger, jumping into crowds to take selfies with adoring young fans. Six years later, at 49, he faced a barrage of criticism on the campaign trail, and even threats. After doling out hundreds of billions of dollars in Covid aid to workers and businesses, Trudeau triggered the snap election seeking to regain the majority in parliament he'd lost in 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

New photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface released on eve of election

Another photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his infamous blackface costume was leaked Sunday, being circulated just a day before the Monday election. The photo was posted by the advocacy group Canada Proud, which posted it on Twitter. Photos of Trudeau wearing blackface at the same 2001 Arabian Nights-themed gala already made headlines in 2019. Trudeau repeatedly apologized for the costume, as well as two other instances of wearing blackface in the past.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Justin Trudeau makes final plea to voters ahead of Canada election

The premier is facing a strong challenge from Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. On the final campaign day of a tight election battle, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation’s battle against the pandemic and said Canadians need a government that follows science. Polls...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elections Canada#Liberals#Conservatives#The Toronto Star#Canadians#New Democratic Party#Ndp#New Democrats#The Liberal Party#The Conservative Party#Green Party
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Tracking the fight over Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden distilled the evolving high-stakes battle for his domestic agenda into its simplest form this week. "We got three things to do," Biden said Monday, "the debt ceiling, the continuing resolution, and the two pieces of legislation." That's four things, not three — depending on who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a 'boondoggle'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday blasted a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a “$700,000 boondoggle” and said election clerks should be “lawyered up."After an election audit in Arizona confirmed President Joe Biden s win in the state, Republicans have focused their attention on Wisconsin, where Biden also won, and other states where they're pursuing reviews of last year's election.The investigation in Wisconsin is being led by retired conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. He said in a video last week that the burden will be on local election clerks to prove the election was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy