The Knoxville Volleyball Squad nailed down its first win in the South Central Conference this season with a 3-0 sweep over Clarke on Tuesday 25-18, 25-6, and 25-18. The Panthers got contributions from several different players including Brittany Bacorn putting down 13 kills and dealing out 15 assists, Ella Breazeale getting ten kills., Abby Wadle had seven kills and Paige Ludington was perfect in 24 serve attempts with four aces. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports with many of her players being underclassmen, the entire team seems to be more resilient this season.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO