FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, September 21 with little acknowledgement, the City of Framingham’s apartment moratorium ended at 11:59 p.m. Enacted in September 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the moratorium was put more in place to get a handle on the apartments already permitted, their impact on traffic and schools, and to fine tune a growth plan going forward. It was not really trying to halt development as the pandemic had done that.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO