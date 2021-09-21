CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If All Goes to Plan, how Good could the Blackhawks be?

By Editorials
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blackhawks made an overhaul of their roster, parting ways with promising youngsters for proven veterans. The Chicago Blackhawks made a full 180 from their claim of a rebuild (as you all know), signing veterans to help them win, headed by Marc-Andre Fleury. The new cast of veterans join the old in Patrick Kane and hopefully Jonathan Toews, who has been reported to be “healthy and jacked” according to Mark Lazerus, who heard from insiders.

