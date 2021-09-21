If All Goes to Plan, how Good could the Blackhawks be?

Many Hawks fans were relieved when General Manager Stan Bowman publicly committed to a rebuild in October of 2020. Bowman had just traded Corey Crawford and Brandon Saad – two stalwart veterans of the Cup Era – and a complete tear down seemed all but inevitable. Yet here we are, almost one year to the date of Stan’s letter to the fans, and those relieved that a rebuild was on the horizon are now utterly bewildered, if not outright furious. For them, Stan has once again reversed course, retooling the roster instead of rebuilding.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO