A majority of the Colorado GOP's governing committee is expected to vote Saturday to cancel next year's Republican primaries and opt for an internal process to pick candidates in the 2022 election.Why it matters: The move would prevent 1.8 million unaffiliated voters — a plurality of those registered in Colorado — from casting ballots in the Republican primary elections next year.Threat level: Even if a majority of the 500-plus-member GOP central committee supported canceling the primary, the effort would fail because it needs a 75% majority — an improbably high bar.But it's an existential question for a party that holds...

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO