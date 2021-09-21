Photo Gallery: Georgia vs. South Carolina

Downtown looked pretty normal for a football Saturday this past weekend, marked by a 40-16 win over South Carolina. Can I get a woof woof? The crowds were happy to get back to the rituals of Bulldog Nation fandom, and there was little to be seen in the way of political statements, outside of a small group of young women identically dressed sporting “Run Herschel Run” stickers. The front lawn of the SAE fraternity house on Pulaski Street was spilling over from a pregame party. Other pregame activities included fans lining up at the UGA Bookstore on campus to get an autograph from retired UGA athletic director and football coach Vince Dooley. Whether indoors or outdoors, masks did not seem to be in attendance in the general area.