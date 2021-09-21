Couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing face masks
Employees at a Texas restaurant kicked out a couple for wearing face masks. Now, the restaurant owner is speaking out to defend his policy. (KTVT, Natalie Wester, CNN)www.fox10tv.com
In my business if you want to wear a mask you must take it off and let me take a picture of you before you put it back on. It’s for my security
If they can kick you up for NOT wearing a mask or showing your Nazi papers then you should be able to be kicked out for wearing your mask the business owner has that right ......... Equality remember What goes around comes around
It's a private business. Isn't that what you libtards stated last week in reference to vaccine mandates?
