Public Health

Couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing face masks

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees at a Texas restaurant kicked out a couple for wearing face masks. Now, the restaurant owner is speaking out to defend his policy. (KTVT, Natalie Wester, CNN)

PJD
8d ago

In my business if you want to wear a mask you must take it off and let me take a picture of you before you put it back on. It’s for my security

7
Hortn Lc
8d ago

If they can kick you up for NOT wearing a mask or showing your Nazi papers then you should be able to be kicked out for wearing your mask the business owner has that right ......... Equality remember What goes around comes around

2
Slimpickens
8d ago

It's a private business. Isn't that what you libtards stated last week in reference to vaccine mandates?

3
