Swiss Hyperloop Team Achieves Top Position at Not-A-Boring Competition
Las Vegas / Lauterach, September 17, 2021 - The “Swissloop Tunneling” research team from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich was one of only two teams from the final 12 teams to qualify to complete the “Not-A-Boring Competition” in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 12. Sponsored by global logistics leader Gebrüder Weiss, the group of more than 40 students was awarded the highest honors from The Boring Company for Innovation.www.dcvelocity.com
