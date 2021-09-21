CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elon Musk

Swiss Hyperloop Team Achieves Top Position at Not-A-Boring Competition

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas / Lauterach, September 17, 2021 - The “Swissloop Tunneling” research team from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich was one of only two teams from the final 12 teams to qualify to complete the “Not-A-Boring Competition” in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 12. Sponsored by global logistics leader Gebrüder Weiss, the group of more than 40 students was awarded the highest honors from The Boring Company for Innovation.

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
enr.com

European Startup Plans Colorado Hyperloop Test Facility

Association of American Railroads subsidiary TTCI has partnered with European transportation technology startup Swisspod to build a hyperloop test track in Pueblo, Colo. Swisspod’s test track is planned for the PuebloPlex, a 15,847-acre development site created from land previously used by the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot. The site is located just south of the Federal Railroad Administration’s Transportation Technology Center, a rail infrastructure and equipment research, development and testing facility.
COLORADO STATE
The Daily Collegian

Aerospace engineering design team places second in vertical flight competition

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A Penn State undergraduate design team took second place at the Vertical Flight Society’s 38th Annual Student Design Competition, edging out other competitors with their autonomous vertical takeoff and landing aircraft named "Albatross." Sponsored by Boeing, the competition tasked the students with developing an unmanned aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CU Boulder News & Events

Students break new ground in Hyperloop challenge

Banner image: CU Hyperloop team members stand around their boring machine at a test site in Las Vegas. (Credit: CU Hyperloop) Imagine living in a city in the distant (or maybe not-so-distant) future: You need to make an appointment across town, so you step into a pod in an underground tunnel. From there, you’re whizzed at breakneck speeds through a series of twisting and turning tubes that stretch below the city.
BOULDER, CO
dcvelocity.com

CON-LINQ and Chain.io to Power Digital Innovation for Freight Forwarders

PHILADELPHIA and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021 -- CON-LINQ focuses on digitalization, automating processes, and the digital customer journey. Their fLex solution consists of white label booking and price calculation portals, automated rate updates, and simple customer and SPOT quoting tools. Modules enable freight forwarders to digitize and automate business processes and increase productivity, revenue, and bottom line. CON-LINQ has selected Chain.io to power global Cargowise integrations, providing CON-LINQ’s international partners and customers with seamless digital integration.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Is your warehouse technology landscape something to regard or regret?

Let’s say you’ve been in business for nearly 40 years, or maybe you’ve inherited a family-owned business. Things are good, great even. You’re making a healthy profit and take care of your employees, and they’re seemingly happy to work for you. Sure, the latest labor crunch has been a challenge, and supply chain strains over the past year and a half have caused more than a few headaches, but you’ve survived one of the most challenging business climates of the past century, so you have the resolve to maintain a positive outlook for the future of your business!
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Dynasty Global Investments AG among top-ten Swiss startups in 2021

Zug (Switzerland), September 28th, 2021 - The company behind the innovative DYNS cryptocurrency, Dynasty Global Investments AG, has been named a Top Hottest Swiss Startup for 2021 by specialist magazine Startup City. Dynasty has been selected for its combination of digital and physical assets, as the DYNS is a cryptocurrency that is referenced to the real estate sector.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land And Sea#Sustainable Energy#Earth#Eth#Director Air Sea#Swissloop Tunneling
dcvelocity.com

Overhaul Executes Accelerated Global Expansion Strategy

Overhaul, the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for leading enterprises shipping freight globally, has announced continued momentum in a record year following its recent $35 million Series B funding. Enhancing its already global presence, Overhaul is in the process of expanding its current global footprint by adding additional offices in Europe and Latin America; which coupled with the announcement of strategic industry partnerships and its ongoing commitment to driving innovation across its products and services to support an expanded roster of global clients with varying and complex supply chain needs, continues to solidify the company’s market leadership.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

AirTerra Launch is New Era for eCommerce: Provides Capacity, Flexibility and Simplicity

AirTerra is an innovative logistics company with the capability to deliver packages more quicky, with greater reliability and at lower cost for brands and retailers. According to AirTerra’s leadership team – a group of experienced supply chain industry veterans – the company delivers parcel carrier diversity with a simplified model to provide capacity and flexibility for shippers of all sizes.
RETAIL
dcvelocity.com

Hyster Joins Association for Advancing Automation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 23, 2021) – Hyster Company continues its leadership in robotics, today announcing its membership in the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). Formerly the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), A3 is the leading global automation trade association for robotics, machine vision, motion control and industrial AI. “Industries like auto...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
dcvelocity.com

Honeywell Introduces New Robotic Technology To Help Warehouses Boost Productivity, Reduce Injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today its latest innovation in robotic technology designed to help warehouses and distribution centers automate the manual process of unloading pallets, reducing the operational risks of potential injuries and labor shortages. Driven by sophisticated machine learning and advances in perception...
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Automated systems bring pharma warehouse into the 21st century

To look at it today, you’d never guess that Spimaco’s gleaming pharmaceutical production and storage facility in Qassim, Saudi Arabia, was once its biggest obstacle to growth. But that was indeed the case. Just a few years back, the facility was a cramped, manual operation that was struggling to keep pace with the company’s daily throughput needs—never mind provide room to grow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rismedia.com

Teams: How to Deliver Competition-Crushing Service

Think about the last time you had a fantastic experience as a customer. How did that experience make you feel? Now, think about the last time you had a poor experience. These two distinctly different interactions probably had an impact on you and influenced whether you would work with those companies or individuals again. Providing positive experiences for your customers should be the most important goal in your real estate business.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Robotic suit vendor goes public on NASDAQ stock exchange

A company that makes robotic “exosuits” allowing workers to lift heavy loads for logistics and manufacturing tasks went public today, providing Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. with $260 million in backing to roll out its product by end of 2022. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Sarcos had first announced the move...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Software developer creates guide to WMS lingo

Even if you know a lot about warehouse tech, it can be a struggle to keep up with the latest terminology. The humble distribution center has been an epicenter of technology development in recent years, challenging even the best-informed professionals to stay abreast of the jargon. Now, logistics software developer...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Vecna Robotics’ Latest Cloud Release Delivers Industry’s Fastest and Safest Autonomous Mobile Robots

Vecna Robotics, the leader in pallet-handling autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and workflow orchestration, announced at PACK EXPO its latest innovation designed to deliver the best AMR performance in the industry. The new Mark 3 software release helps warehouse, distribution and manufacturing organizations double fleet performance to improve efficiency and throughput, while continuing to exceed industry safety standards.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy