Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, has built a culinary empire over the years, all from her charming ranch in rural Oklahoma surrounded by family and plenty of four-legged friends. Her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman" has been on the air for a decade now, according to IMDb. At this point in her culinary career, she has also released five cookbooks, bringing countless recipes for delicious dishes to her audience (via The Pioneer Woman). However, before she snagged the show and the ability to be broadcast into the homes of cooks across the country, and before she penned a single cookbook, Drummond got her start with a humble blog that laid the foundation for the whole Pioneer Woman brand.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO