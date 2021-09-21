CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evertried slated for October on Switch

By Brian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvertried has popped up on the eShop with a final release date. The tactical rogue-lite game will launch for Switch on October 21, according to the store page. Evertried was first confirmed for Switch back in June. It was then announced a month later that Dangen Entertainment had picked up the project for publishing.

