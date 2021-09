After signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in July, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell will be making his 2021 debut in Week 2. Could the 2016 first-round pick the X-Factor?. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a well-rounded wide receiver corps ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. However, they felt like the unit could get better. They announced that they have elevated Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad to the active roster. This is interesting when you take into account that none of the Jags’ wide receivers are currently dealing with injuries. In fact, cornerback Tre Herdon is the only player that is officially listed as out ahead of Sunday’s game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO