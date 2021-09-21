CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beetlejuice is anything but dead on Broadway

By Adam Beam
Cover picture for the article“Beetlejuice” may be known as the musical that was saved by TikTok, but the truth is that “Beetlejuice” (like it’s titular character) just won’t die. It broke the hearts of numerous Broadway fans, including yours truly, when the hit-musical announced that it would be closing in June 2020. Because of this premature closure, the show never got its proper final performance. With Broadway’s return uncertain, and the complexities of the sets making it difficult to switch theaters, all had seemed lost until now.

