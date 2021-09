When the Jazz acquired Eric Paschall over the summer from Golden State for a protected 2026 second round draft pick—the NBA trade equivalent of nothing (seriously, not even a bag of beans), much was made of the reunion of AAU teammates and childhood friends Paschall and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The two played together and even shared rides to practice at an early age. But we’ve seen the friendship reunion story before in the NBA, and the on-court substance rarely, if ever, lives up to the hype. Remember how John Wall and Demarcus Cousins’ reunion was supposed to reinvigorate both of their careers?

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO