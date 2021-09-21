Anti-Mask GOP Candidate for Michigan Guv Banned From YouTube for Life
Garrett Soldano, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, says YouTube has banned him—for life. FOX17 reports that Soldano repeatedly disobeyed rules barring posts that refute health authorities. “This is yet another example of Big Tech oligarchs silencing conservative voices,” Soldano said of the ban. “As a grassroots candidate for governor, we rely on platforms to connect with voters and share our message, and our campaign has been targeted repeatedly by liberal social media giants.”www.thedailybeast.com
