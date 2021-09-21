CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Volleyball drops two in weekend tournament

By Jack Ansley
 8 days ago

On Friday the Shippensburg volleyball team hosted the first of three games at Heiges Field House during the weekend. The Raiders took on Bentley University (3-5 NE10). The Falcons claimed the first set 25-21. The Falcons had 14 kills, 2 team errors and 34 total attempts. The Falcons had a kill percentage of 0.353% in the first set. The Raiders (3-6 PSAC) had 13 kills 4 team errors and 34 total attempts. The Raiders had a 0.265 in the first set.

