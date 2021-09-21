Volleyball drops two in weekend tournament
On Friday the Shippensburg volleyball team hosted the first of three games at Heiges Field House during the weekend. The Raiders took on Bentley University (3-5 NE10). The Falcons claimed the first set 25-21. The Falcons had 14 kills, 2 team errors and 34 total attempts. The Falcons had a kill percentage of 0.353% in the first set. The Raiders (3-6 PSAC) had 13 kills 4 team errors and 34 total attempts. The Raiders had a 0.265 in the first set.
