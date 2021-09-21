Volleyball drops two in weekend tournament

In the last round of pool play on the first day of the Joust, the KML Chargers played Homestead. KML kept Homestead under 20 points each set taking the match 25-16 and 25-11. KML was coming off a strong win against Lake Country Lutheran. They stayed aggressive on the back line having a total of 9 aces in the two sets. Meredith Bock led the Chargers with 6 aces individually and went on a long serving run in the second set. Madison Fischer and Samantha Kohl had 9 and 7 assists respectively. The Chargers as a whole had a total of 27 digs. In addition, the Chargers had a total of 20 kills that were spread out among 6 players. The KML Chargers ended up taking first in their pool on the first day of competition. More to come from the Joust tomorrow. The Chargers are ready for day two!

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO