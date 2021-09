GameStop slumped in line with the broad market indexes. The company just announced it was hiring new customer-care members, which is a positive sign for its business. Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) were down 6.2% on Monday after the broad U.S. stock indexes took a tumble in reaction to the China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) situation this weekend. The meme stock, which is now up 922% year to date, actually had some positive news announced today, but that still didn't prevent GameStop from selling off in line with the indexes.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO