CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Advanced Solutions Introduces AdvancedPass

dcvelocity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – September 21, 2021 – Advanced Solutions today introduced its AdvancedPasstm technology that allows carrier partners the ease of digitally checking in at participating sites. The innovative digital logistics solution makes it as easy as swiping an eWallet at a fast-food restaurant. AdvancedPasstm is a standard and technology that...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tire Review

Technical Rubber Company Launches Advanced Mobility Solutions

Technical Rubber Company Inc. (TRC), founded in 1939 with the creation of TECH Tire & Wheel Service products, has launched Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS). AMS is a new wholly-owned business unit joining the TRC business family of Tech Tire & Wheel, Pang Industrial and Salvadori Recycling. AMS will now bring to market its initial mobility solution offering, an autonomous tire health monitoring and data analytics solution called “Smart-Tread,” TRC said.
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

BentoBox introduces new catering solution for restaurants

Marketing and commerce platform BentoBox has announced the launch of its new product, Pre-Order & Catering, for restaurants. BentoBox’s new catering product helps restaurants streamline their operations and improve guest experiences while enhancing revenue generation. Pre-Order & Catering brings online ordering to the catering business by providing restaurants with the...
FOOD & DRINKS
dcvelocity.com

Software developer creates guide to WMS lingo

Even if you know a lot about warehouse tech, it can be a struggle to keep up with the latest terminology. The humble distribution center has been an epicenter of technology development in recent years, challenging even the best-informed professionals to stay abreast of the jargon. Now, logistics software developer...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Vecna Robotics’ Latest Cloud Release Delivers Industry’s Fastest and Safest Autonomous Mobile Robots

Vecna Robotics, the leader in pallet-handling autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and workflow orchestration, announced at PACK EXPO its latest innovation designed to deliver the best AMR performance in the industry. The new Mark 3 software release helps warehouse, distribution and manufacturing organizations double fleet performance to improve efficiency and throughput, while continuing to exceed industry safety standards.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Products#Solution#Advancedpasstm#Rfid#Ondemand#Sap#Advanced Solutions#Advsolutionpros Com
dcvelocity.com

AirTerra Launch is New Era for eCommerce: Provides Capacity, Flexibility and Simplicity

AirTerra is an innovative logistics company with the capability to deliver packages more quicky, with greater reliability and at lower cost for brands and retailers. According to AirTerra’s leadership team – a group of experienced supply chain industry veterans – the company delivers parcel carrier diversity with a simplified model to provide capacity and flexibility for shippers of all sizes.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
dcvelocity.com

Automated systems bring pharma warehouse into the 21st century

To look at it today, you’d never guess that Spimaco’s gleaming pharmaceutical production and storage facility in Qassim, Saudi Arabia, was once its biggest obstacle to growth. But that was indeed the case. Just a few years back, the facility was a cramped, manual operation that was struggling to keep pace with the company’s daily throughput needs—never mind provide room to grow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
design-reuse.com

Siemens introduces mPower power integrity solution for analog, digital and mixed-signal IC designs

Plano, TX, USA, September 28, 2021 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today introduced new mPower™ power integrity software for analog, digital and mixed signal IC designs. Available today, the new software is the industry’s first and only IC power integrity verification solution to provide virtually unlimited scalability for analog, digital, and mixed signal ICs, enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR) analysis for even the largest IC designs.
COMPUTERS
dcvelocity.com

Loftware Smartflow 26.2 Saves Time and Increases Control in Managing Packaging Artwork

Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions has launched a new release of its automated artwork management software, Loftware Smartflow 26.2. This new release, which introduces Master Datasheets, strengthens users’ ability to enforce consistency and control content used in packaging, labels, and other documents. Using one central location for packaging content, Smartflow 26.2 enables users to curate, review and approve content for product lines or product portfolios and provides pre-approved content that can be used to create multiple new artwork projects to speed time to market.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

CON-LINQ and Chain.io to Power Digital Innovation for Freight Forwarders

PHILADELPHIA and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021 -- CON-LINQ focuses on digitalization, automating processes, and the digital customer journey. Their fLex solution consists of white label booking and price calculation portals, automated rate updates, and simple customer and SPOT quoting tools. Modules enable freight forwarders to digitize and automate business processes and increase productivity, revenue, and bottom line. CON-LINQ has selected Chain.io to power global Cargowise integrations, providing CON-LINQ’s international partners and customers with seamless digital integration.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

ORBIS to Showcase Packaging Solutions Optimized for Electric Vehicles at Automotive Logistics & Supp

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will highlight reusable packaging solutions for the electric vehicle supply chain by showcasing its durability, sustainability and automation benefits at this year’s Automotive Logistics & Supply Chain Global Live 2021. ORBIS offers a variety of packaging products — including protective dunnage, bulk containers, hand-held containers and metal solutions — and services that help automotive supply chains find efficiencies, improve the flow of product, increase sustainability and reduce costs. ORBIS is both an exhibitor and gold sponsor of this year’s show held in-person and virtually at the MGM Grand in Detroit, Oct. 5-7. As the North American and global vehicle markets recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive manufacturers are facing huge supply chain disruptions, inventory and cost pressures. At the same time, they must adapt to fast-changing technology, regulatory and consumer changes – notably by ramping up electric vehicle output, digitizing processes, and meeting emission and sustainability targets. With the automotive supply chain becoming increasingly complex and protective, yet innovative, packaging solutions are now imperative.
ECONOMY
ecomagazine.com

EdgeTech Introduces New Nadir Gap-Fill Sonar for the 2205 AUV, ROV and USV Based Sonar Solutions

EdgeTech, the leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, has recently introduced an innovative and new method to provide nadir gap coverage on the EdgeTech 2205 sonar platforms. Complementing this new technology is SonarWiz from Chesapeake Technology, providing a software solution to support processing and mosaicking the...
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Overhaul Executes Accelerated Global Expansion Strategy

Overhaul, the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for leading enterprises shipping freight globally, has announced continued momentum in a record year following its recent $35 million Series B funding. Enhancing its already global presence, Overhaul is in the process of expanding its current global footprint by adding additional offices in Europe and Latin America; which coupled with the announcement of strategic industry partnerships and its ongoing commitment to driving innovation across its products and services to support an expanded roster of global clients with varying and complex supply chain needs, continues to solidify the company’s market leadership.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Pando Integrates TMS with Labelmaster Dangerous Goods Software

September 28, 2021 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the integration of its Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) with Pando’s transportation management system (TMS). The partnership provides a seamless, integrated solution for planning and executing the shipment of dangerous goods and ensure compliance with global shipping regulations.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Ready for peak season, thanks to robotics

Four years ago, electronics retailer Proshop a/s found itself facing the classic growth challenge. Its business was expanding quickly, with sales volumes rising by the month. But that growth also had a downside: It was putting a serious strain on the Højbjerg, Denmark-based company’s fulfillment capabilities—to the point where it was placing the entire business at risk.
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Is your warehouse technology landscape something to regard or regret?

Let’s say you’ve been in business for nearly 40 years, or maybe you’ve inherited a family-owned business. Things are good, great even. You’re making a healthy profit and take care of your employees, and they’re seemingly happy to work for you. Sure, the latest labor crunch has been a challenge, and supply chain strains over the past year and a half have caused more than a few headaches, but you’ve survived one of the most challenging business climates of the past century, so you have the resolve to maintain a positive outlook for the future of your business!
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy