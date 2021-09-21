Advanced Solutions Introduces AdvancedPass

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will highlight reusable packaging solutions for the electric vehicle supply chain by showcasing its durability, sustainability and automation benefits at this year’s Automotive Logistics & Supply Chain Global Live 2021. ORBIS offers a variety of packaging products — including protective dunnage, bulk containers, hand-held containers and metal solutions — and services that help automotive supply chains find efficiencies, improve the flow of product, increase sustainability and reduce costs. ORBIS is both an exhibitor and gold sponsor of this year’s show held in-person and virtually at the MGM Grand in Detroit, Oct. 5-7. As the North American and global vehicle markets recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive manufacturers are facing huge supply chain disruptions, inventory and cost pressures. At the same time, they must adapt to fast-changing technology, regulatory and consumer changes – notably by ramping up electric vehicle output, digitizing processes, and meeting emission and sustainability targets. With the automotive supply chain becoming increasingly complex and protective, yet innovative, packaging solutions are now imperative.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO