10 Autumn Investment Buys To Borrow From London’s Street-Style Set

If you were like me, and you were wishing you were sitting front row at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), then you have been living off the posts from influencers and attendees. You might have also been analyzing the professional photographers features in the major fashion publications throughout the week. In my opinion, fashion week has two major purposes. It not only sets the stage for the next coming season based on what is present on the runway, but it also sets the tone for what trends will be popular in this current season, through street style. If you are unaware, the runway looks during fashion week are always for a season ahead. For example, the NYFW that just occurred in September 2021 was presenting styles and clothes for Spring 2022. Therefore, the winter shows in February are showing for the Fall Season. On the other hand, the attendees of these shows come in their best street style wear for this current fall season. As we slowly emerge into the brisk fall weather, and adjust our wardrobes accordingly, I, like many of you, am heavily interested to see what styles stuck out on the streets this year. NYFW street style is perhaps the tell-tale sign for all the best trends this season. Let’s take a look at a few that stood out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO