Scott Foley Doesn't 'Keep in Contact' with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner but Says They're 'Cordial'
During Foley's appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Cohen asked the actor, 49, if he was was able to "reap the benefits" of his Felicity fame in his romantic life. Foley admitted that "there were a few" young actresses that sought after him during his time on the late '90s series, which inevitably brought the conversation to Foley's "short-lived marriage" to his first wife Jennifer Garner.people.com
Comments / 0