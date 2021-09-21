Scott Foley Doesn't 'Keep in Contact' with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner but Says They're 'Cordial'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has reportedly received the seal of approval from the latter's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Garner, 49, is backing the rekindled romance. "Her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too. It is all positive," an insider explained to the celebrity gossip outlet. "When Ben is happy and the kids are happy, Jen [Garner] feels like there is nothing she can be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good."

