Xbox released a new trailer for the upcoming remaster of Alan Wake. Throughout the trailer we get to see just how much the graphics are being enhanced for this new release. The trailer focuses on showing the difference between the original Xbox 360 release, which was from May 14, 2010, to the Xbox Series X|S version of the release. Throughout the trailer we see various scenes shown in the original Alan Wake, then watch as it converts to its remastered graphics. We can see that everything looks much better and up to par with the current generation, with all of the environments and characters having far more detail, while also not taking away from anything that was in the original game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO