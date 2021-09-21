With Portal Go, Facebook wants to kill the family iPad

Stay focused on the people and tasks that matter with the Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device. This gadget provides a dedicated device for videoconferences when working from home or to connect with friends and family around the world. Use it for calls on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Moreover, it features a tilting 14-inch HD display to capture every important moment. So you don’t need to adjust yourself—just move the camera. Furthermore, accompany your video calls with high-fidelity audio to ensure that everyone hears you clearly. Or use the two 5-watt speakers to connect to your phone for playing music. Furthermore, the Facebook Portal Plus’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to ensure that you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust and widen if someone enters the room to keep everyone in view. Finally, with Alexa compatibility, you can see who’s at your door, track packages, and more hands-free.

