With Portal Go, Facebook wants to kill the family iPad

By Janko Roettgers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is coming for the coffee table tablet: The company on Tuesday introduced a new portable version of its smart display called Portal Go, which promises to be a better communal device for video calls, media consumption and many of the other things families use iPads for. Facebook also announced...

