College Students Have Over $3K in Credit Card Debt, New Study Finds
Financial health is more important than ever in a post-COVID world, and it certainly seems that more people are concerned with their financial stability than ever before. Much of the reason that financial health is so important to people is that so many have been stuck in credit card debt for a large portion of their life. Many enter the workforce in debt, which makes it that much more difficult to get ahead financially in their life and career.www.valuewalk.com
Comments / 0