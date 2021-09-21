CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College Students Have Over $3K in Credit Card Debt, New Study Finds

ValueWalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial health is more important than ever in a post-COVID world, and it certainly seems that more people are concerned with their financial stability than ever before. Much of the reason that financial health is so important to people is that so many have been stuck in credit card debt for a large portion of their life. Many enter the workforce in debt, which makes it that much more difficult to get ahead financially in their life and career.

www.valuewalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why You Keep Landing in Credit Card Debt

Credit card debt can be dangerous. If you keep ending up with it, these reasons could be why. Some types of debt are healthier than others. Mortgage debt, for example, is considered a good kind to have because it allows you to eventually own an asset that can increase in value over time. Credit card debt, by contrast, is among the least beneficial types to acquire. If you keep racking more of this debt, it could be due to these habits.
CREDITS & LOANS
NBC San Diego

8 Companies That Help Pay Off Student Loans and Let You Work From Home

If you have student loan debt, you may be able to get help paying it down through your employer — or find one that does. More than 44 million Americans are weighed down by student debt, owing a collective $1.7 trillion. Now as the "Great Resignation" gains steam and workers...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Student Loans#Personal Loan#Credit Limit#Salt New York 2021#Xapo#Fortress Investment Group#College Finance#Cardholding
Time

This 32-Year-Old Paid Off $7,000 of Credit Card Debt in 7 Months. Here’s What She Learned

A’shira Nelson spent most of her adult life in credit card debt, carrying a $7,000 credit card balance before accounting for the interest she racked up. It started when she got her first credit card in college. The card had a $5,000 limit, and Nelson, now 32, fell into the all-too-common risk of relying on it to meet her monthly expenses, such as groceries and utilities. Throughout college, she made minimum payments each month to get by. Eventually, she’d max out the card and only pay the balance off in full once a year when she received her tax refund.
CREDITS & LOANS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

42% of Americans Have Racked Up More Credit Card Debt Since Covid-19 Began. These Tips Can Help Get That Under Control

Many Americans have seen their credit card balances balloon amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Carrying those balances from month to month can cost big money in interest over time. If you're worried about your debts, these tips can help you start addressing the problem. Covid-19 has triggered unprecedented financial challenges for...
CREDITS & LOANS
wibqam.com

As Americans spend, credit card debt is ticking back up

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Early in the pandemic, there were encouraging and surprising signs about the decline of credit card debt. Now, that trendline seems to be changing. Many Americans stayed at home at the start of COVID-19 and did not spend like they usually do. They also received several rounds of emergency cash assistance, helping to chop away at those credit-card bills, at least temporarily.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
The Independent

Paying off credit card debt: Four top tips from personal finance experts

It’s one of the most common financial problems and one that can overwhelm you unless you pay close attention to your spending.Debt on credit cards can feel like it takes on a life of its own when you’re not looking, and adding to it is all too easy – a dinner out here, a little retail therapy there, chasing reward points for an airline, splashing out on that vacation… it all builds up. Worse still, you find you’re doing it on multiple cards.Time to take a deep breath and come up with a plan for paying off the debt...
CREDITS & LOANS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Child Tax Credit Encourages Parents to Work, Study Finds

The new enhanced child tax credit may help parents continue working, a recent study shows. Nearly 94% of parents said they planned to continue working or even work more once receiving the credit, which began in monthly installments in July, according to a report from a team of researchers from Washington University of St. Louis, Appalachian State, UNC-Greensboro, the Urban Institute and Humanity Forward.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Credit Card Debt Is Dangerous for Retirees, Too

It's a good idea to try to avoid credit card debt -- no matter your age. Credit card debt is often pegged as a young person's problem. But in reality, people of all ages routinely rack up debt on their credit cards -- and it can be equally harmful at any stage of life.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

Survey: For Americans With Unsecured Debt, Credit Cards Mostly to Blame

A late August 2021 survey from U.S. News & World Report shows that among Americans who carry unsecured debt, more than 53% say it's mostly from credit cards. Credit card debt is considered unsecured debt, which means it isn't linked to an asset, such as a house or a car. Respondents were asked what types of debt make up most of their unsecured debt, and besides credit cards they cite:
CREDITS & LOANS
UpNorthLive.com

MoneyWise: How to Find the Best Credit Card For You

Having the right credit card can play an important role in helping you responsibly achieve your financial goals. But how do you choose among the hundreds of credit cards and offers available in today’s market? We have MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis with us to discuss how to determine the best credit card for you.
CREDITS & LOANS
okcfox.com

Stopping a debt spiral on your credit cards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Credit cards are useful financial tools, but they can easily be overused and that could send you into a downward spiral of debt. At the start of the pandemic, many people actually managed to decrease their credit card debt, as a result of being unable to go anywhere during quarantine and being left with more disposable income. Others used government stimulus payments to pay down or pay off their debt. Confidence in pay credit card debt in full had been increasing across the country.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Motley Fool

New to Using a Credit Card? 5 Traps to Avoid

Credit card newbies, beware -- these mistakes could come back to haunt you. Credit cards can be a useful financial tool -- as long as you use them well. If you're new to credit cards, here are a few pitfalls to avoid at all costs. One email a day could...
CREDITS & LOANS
MPNnow

PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: Credit card debt, will it ever end?

Just when I thought that the pandemic may have made it clear to many Americans, when they had less to do and spend money on, that they could actually live without a lot of unaffordable “wants” and the resulting credit card debt, WalletHub.com came out with this report, based on its recent survey.
CREDITS & LOANS
q13fox.com

How many credit cards should you have?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Depending on how you use them, credit...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy