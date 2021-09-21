College Students Have Over $3K in Credit Card Debt, New Study Finds

It’s one of the most common financial problems and one that can overwhelm you unless you pay close attention to your spending.Debt on credit cards can feel like it takes on a life of its own when you’re not looking, and adding to it is all too easy – a dinner out here, a little retail therapy there, chasing reward points for an airline, splashing out on that vacation… it all builds up. Worse still, you find you’re doing it on multiple cards.Time to take a deep breath and come up with a plan for paying off the debt...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 DAYS AGO