Facebook put a battery in its new Portal

By Alex Heath
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook on Tuesday announced two new Portal video calling devices, the first major refresh of the hardware lineup since 2019. The new devices, the Portal Go and updated Portal Plus, retail for $199 and $349, respectively. The 10-inch Portal Go is an all-new, portable form factor wrapped in fabric with a standalone battery, while the latest Portal Plus introduces a sleeker design of the most expensive, 14-inch Portal that first debuted three years ago. Both devices are available now for preorder and start shipping on October 19th.

www.theverge.com

US News and World Report

Facebook to Launch Portable Version of Portal Video Chat Device

(Reuters) - Facebook on Tuesday announced two new models of its Portal video calling devices, including its first portable version. The social media company also said it was testing with several U.S. companies a service for businesses to remotely manage Portal work accounts and devices. Facebook has not provided specific...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Conferencing#Portals#Software Updates#Portal Go#Portal Plus#Microsoft Teams#Verge#Idc
gadgethacks.com

Facebook Makes Portal Portable, Upgrades Portal Plus, & Adds Microsoft Teams

With the arrival of Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses commanding the recent spotlight, the tech world acted like it forgot about Facebook's first foray in consumer hardware — the Portal line of video calling devices. Well, this is how Facebook reminds you about Portal, with two new models and a deeper...
RETAIL
T3.com

Facebook Portal range gets a portable and big screen addition

Mark Zuckerberg took to the social network today to introduce two new Portal devices. The new Portal Go and Portal+. These add to the existing Portal smart screen and Portal TV devices. The new Portal+ is a direct replacement for the current 15.6-inch vertical format version. Portal was first introduced...
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Amazon unveils smart thermostat, 15-inch Echo Show, Astro home robot in new wave of devices

Amazon started its annual Echo and Alexa devices and services event on Tuesday morning with the announcement of a $59.99 smart thermostat. The device undercuts existing smart thermostats on price. Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is $199, while a thermostat from Seattle startup Wyze is $70.99. The price for the Amazon device could be as low as $10 with utility rebates, the company says.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

Facebook’s Portal Go Looks to Be An Innovative Portable Smart Display

On Tuesday afternoon, Facebook announced two new additions to its Portal lineup of smart displays, the compact Portal Go ($199) and updated Portal Plus ($349). You can pre-order either device through Facebook’s site, with a shipping date of October 19. The Portal+ offers a large 14-inch tilting display that sits atop high-fidelity speakers for improved immersion, though it’s almost prohibitively expensive. But it’s not really what caught my eye from the announcement anyway. Pairing the smart camera and microphone technology that shape Portal’s cinematic video calling experience with an integrated handle and long-lasting battery, the Portal Go looks to be a portable powerhouse. Facebook might actually shake up the smart display market with the Portal Go.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Facebook introduces two additions to the Portal family

Today, Facebook announced two new additions to the Portal family of video calling devices. The portable 10-inch version, Portal Go, is priced at $199 while the larger 14-inch version with a tilting HD display, called Portal+, is $349. Pre-orders are open now at portal.facebook.com with devices expected to be available on October 19. Facebook is also pushing its Portal brand into the business market with Portal for Business.
INTERNET
CNBC

Facebook announces new Portal video-calling devices, Portal for Business service

Facebook unveiled the third generation of its Portal video-calling devices, including the portable $199 Portal Go. Facebook also announced Portal for Business, a service for small and mid-size businesses that will allow them to purchase, deploy and remotely manage Portal devices for their workers. Facebook unveiled Tuesday the third generation...
RETAIL
Axios

Facebook fights for its image

Facebook is ditching apologies and taking a more combative stance against its critics as it faces a new barrage of negative coverage and leaked internal reports. Driving the news: As part of the new posture, Facebook started testing placing positive messages about itself in users' News Feeds last month, according to a New York Times story Tuesday.
INTERNET
The Verge

Instagram Reels are now widely available on Facebook in the US

A little over a month after Facebook announced a test blending Instagram Reels’ short-form video content with its main Facebook app, the company is ready to roll it out fully in the US. Now, the creators who use it can create reels on Facebook, and Facebook is testing suggestions that will push the videos to its users.
INTERNET
AFP

Amazon unveils 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality. The tech giant cheered the "Astro" robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home. Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera. "Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a product launch clip.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Street.Com

Facebook Puts 'Instagram Kids' on Hold

Instagram’s parent company, Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, has paused the development of its 'Instagram Kids' project. On Monday, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri made that announcement, however, he said that the company believes “building Instagram Kids is the right thing to do.”. "Us pausing doesn’t change...
BUSINESS

