Facebook put a battery in its new Portal
Facebook on Tuesday announced two new Portal video calling devices, the first major refresh of the hardware lineup since 2019. The new devices, the Portal Go and updated Portal Plus, retail for $199 and $349, respectively. The 10-inch Portal Go is an all-new, portable form factor wrapped in fabric with a standalone battery, while the latest Portal Plus introduces a sleeker design of the most expensive, 14-inch Portal that first debuted three years ago. Both devices are available now for preorder and start shipping on October 19th.www.theverge.com
Comments / 0