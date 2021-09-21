CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT vs. Paraguay, 2021 friendly live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups

By Donald Wine II
starsandstripesfc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Women’s National Team are back, as they head 240 miles down I-71 to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for their second friendly against Paraguay. The first one was over as soon as it began, with Carli Lloyd pacing the field for 5 goals en route to a 9-0 victory. Naturally, the USWNT will want to duplicate that kind of success against a Paraguay team that just could not keep up.

