USWNT vs. Paraguay, 2021 friendly live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups
The United States Women’s National Team are back, as they head 240 miles down I-71 to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati for their second friendly against Paraguay. The first one was over as soon as it began, with Carli Lloyd pacing the field for 5 goals en route to a 9-0 victory. Naturally, the USWNT will want to duplicate that kind of success against a Paraguay team that just could not keep up.www.starsandstripesfc.com
Comments / 0