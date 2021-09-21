CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suni Lee’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costumes Every Week: Photos of the Olympian’s Outfits

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Going for gold … and the mirrorball trophy! Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee’s costumes on Dancing With the Stars are gorgeous. She’s proven she has the moves on the dance floor, and her outfits bring her performances with partner Sasha Farber over the top.

The Minnesota native, 18, was one of the first contestants announced for season 30 along with JoJo Siwa. The Dance Moms star, 18, is partnered with pro Jenna Johnson, making them the first same-sex partners in the history of the show.

Suni gushed that she’s had her eyes set on competing for a while. “I’ve seen so many people go out there and do Dancing With the Stars, so it was one of my goals after the Olympics,” the gold medalist told USA Today in August 2021 after she was announced on the star-studded cast.

The Auburn University student isn’t the only gymnast who has competed in the ballroom. Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin and Laurie Hernandez, who won her season in 2016, have all wowed on DWTS.

“It’s expressing yourself even more when you’re dancing because you’ve kind of been locked up a little bit in gymnastics,” Suni continued, adding, “Dancing is just super fun.”

That being said, the Midwestern native acknowledged it will definitely be a bit of a learning curve. “Dancing in high heels is the one thing I’m scared about,” she admitted. “My ankles are very fragile. Hopefully they will get stronger.”

Luckily, Suni had a little pre-season training with Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles. “It was a struggle,” confessed the athlete. “She’s like, ‘You’re going on Dancing With the Stars? You don’t know how to dance!'”

Suni represented the United States during the Tokyo Olympics in July. She earned a gold medal in the all-around competition, a bronze on the uneven bars and a silver medal in the team finals.

“I’m an Olympian forever. Just like that my Olympic experience is over. forever grateful to represent Team USA and my amazing family back home,” Suni wrote via Instagram after wrapping up at the Games. “This has been the craziest yet most exciting journey. It was not quite how I expected my Olympics to go, but it’s one that I will cherish forever!”

Keep scrolling to see Suni’s DWTS costumes.

Life and Style Weekly

