CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup 2021: Jordan Spieth says Steve Stricker is the most prepared captain he's seen

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVEN, Wis. — There's an interesting dichotomy between Team Europe and Team USA in terms of veteran experience this week at Whistling Straits. On the European side, there are four players older than 40, with 29 Ryder Cups between them. On the American side, there are just three players who have played more than a single Ryder Cup, and the second-most experienced player is 28-year-old Jordan Spieth. If you want a player's perspective on Ryder Cups past, he's where you turn for the American side of the story. And according to him, Steve Stricker has done a thorough job of preparing his team for the challenge facing them this week in Wisconsin.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Patrick Reed likes tweets ripping ‘coward’ Ryder Cup captain after snub

“Captain America” could be turning into a Ryder Cup villain. Patrick Reed liked a handful of tweets disparaging captain Steve Stricker’s decision this week to leave Reed off the American team. “The team is not complete without @PReedGolf,” one fan wrote to Reed’s approval. “Leaving Reed off roster (best American...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Steve Stricker’s Wife?

Steve Stricker is the USA’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 tournament, and he’s a very accomplished golf player in his own right too – signified by his 12 PGA Tour titles. After helping Jim Furyk at the 2018 Ryder Cup as a non-playing vice-captain, Stricker will be hoping that...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife?

Jordan Spieth finally got back into the winner’s circle in 2021 at the Valero Texas Open, ending a drought that lasted almost four years. It was also the Texan’s first PGA Tour victory as a married man. But who exactly is his wife? Meet Annie Verret here. Who Is Jordan...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods won't participate in Ryder Cup, but U.S. captain says road back to golf is 'going well'

Tiger Woods isn't ready to assist the U.S. team for the upcoming Ryder Cup, but the team's captain thinks he's on the road back to playing golf again. Steve Stricker, serving as the U.S. captain this year, revealed his captain's picks to fill out the team that will head to Whistling Straits later this month on Wednesday. In a subsequent interview, he addressed Woods' condition and painted an optimistic picture.
GOLF
Popculture

Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won't be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, pregnant with first child

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, are expecting their first child -- and Friday seemed like the right time for the three-time major winner to let the world know when he's going to officially become a dad. The Spieths will become a family of three in November, with a projected...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup 2021#Team Europe#Team Usa#Whistling Straits#European#American#Hazeltine National##Yanks
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm's caddie in BUST UP at the Ryder Cup!

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm's caddie Adam Hayes were involved in an on-course bust up on day two at the Ryder Cup. Spieth was sent out with Brooks Koepka in match two of the afternoon fourballs against in-form Spanish pair Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. The heated debate between Spieth...
GOLF
thespun.com

Look: Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Insane Shot At Ryder Cup

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has made some pretty great shots in his professional golf career. But the one he just made at the Ryder Cup today may have put all of his previous accomplishments to shame. On the 17th hole at Whistling Straits, Spieth found himself at with the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmonthly.com

Jordan Spieth: “This Is Unfinished Business”

The atmosphere was unusually jovial for a closing US Ryder Cup press conference. Gone were the solemn expressions and not-so-subtle declarations of blame that we’ve become accustomed to of late. Nope, in 2021, the scene created by Steve Stricker and his 12-man team was the kind you’d expect after dishing...
GOLF
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth Suffers What May Be the Worst 360-Degree Lip Out of All Time at Ryder Cup

Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth looked to have a layup putt in Saturday’s Ryder Cup, but the ball rolled into the worse 360-degree lip out of all time. Spieth had a 7-foot, 10-inch putt to make in Saturday’s Ryder Cup action in Haven, Wisc. As it touched the left edge of the cut, it started to disappear. Then, it rotated around the hole and finished less than an inch from the hole.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy