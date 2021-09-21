Book World: Richard Powers delivers another environmental ode

In case you haven’t noticed, we are officially at war! Well, not you and I exactly, but Unique’s and Raq’s crews continue to retaliate against each other, and all bets are off this time! Episode nine opens up with a vivid visual reminder of what recently occurred. Marvin’s car is riddled with bullet holes. With the status of Lou-Lou’s condition unknown yet, the only thing to do is seek immediate revenge. He and Lil Rob catch Unique at one of his most vulnerable moments, leaving the movies theaters with his son. As expected, because of his lifestyle Unique has his boys protecting him. They function as a separate set of eyes. Prior to putting his son in the car, he does a double check in the front to make sure the coast is clear. Satisfied with what he sees, he gives them the a-okay to get going, but within a split second, Marvin lights up the area with a shitload of bullets. Unique’s backup crew appears out of nowhere, and a shoot-out begins. One of his men gets hit, but he manages to protect him and his son thanks to the swiftness in which he pulled the passenger door shut and the bulletproof windows installed on his 7 Series BMW. Unique, of course, is pissed! He holds his son close with a look of rage on his face. If he tried to burn Lou-Lou’s house in flames simply because he turned down his offer and shot up his friend’s house, imagine what he would be willing to do now that his son’s life was put in danger.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO