CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kremlin’s party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

WOWK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia, won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party’s dominance in the State Duma...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

Russia s Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the Kremlin s line but already had engaged in an active effort to invalidate the disputed Moscow returns. Senior party members organized street protests and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics that also is trying to annul the capital's results from online balloting, an option that was available to voters in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...
POLITICS
Axios

Russia opens new criminal case against Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Russia opened a new criminal case against opposition figure Alexei Navalny that could leave him in jail for an additional decade, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Navalny, who survived an assassination attempt by Russian security forces last year, is already serving out a three-year prison sentence on parole violations that he and Western nations have condemned as politically motivated.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says NATO Expansion in Ukraine Is a 'Red Line' for Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Birmingham Star

Kremlin Warns Over NATO Infrastructure In Ukraine

The Kremlin has reiterated that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's 'red lines' as Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka accused Washington of using training centers as a guise for setting up bases for the Western military alliance. Ukraine, which is not...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them Tuesday of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. The investigation is the latest step in a multi-pronged crackdown on the Kremlin s most ardent foe and his team. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was investigating Navalny and his top allies, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, for creating and leading an extremist group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Several other close associates of the politician, including Lyubov Sobol,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Kremlin#Russian People#Election#Ap#The New People Party#The Communist Party#Smart Voting#Russians
AFP

Russian investigators target Navalny in new 'extremism' probe

Russian investigators on Tuesday launched a new "extremism" probe against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his top allies that could see the opposition leader spend up to 10 more years in jail. Navalny's groups were already banned as "extremist" earlier this year. The fresh probe comes after President Vladimir Putin's party this month shored up another five years in control of the lower house of parliament. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement that by 2014 Navalny had "created an extremist network and directed it" with the aim of "changing the foundations of the constitutional system in the Russian Federation". Navalny, 45, and his top aide Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov are suspected of having run an "extremist network", while Lyubov Sobol and a number of his other allies are accused of taking part.
POLITICS
Chronicle

Putin’s Party Claims Big Win in Parliament Vote Amid Crackdown

President Vladimir Putin’s ruling party claimed a decisive victory in legislative polls, although discontent eroded support in some areas and opponents alleged widespread fraud. United Russia was on track to maintain its majority of more than two-thirds of the seats in the State Duma with 99% of ballots counted, according...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

Russian election shows declining support for Putin’s party

MOSCOW — Early results in Russia’s parliamentary elections showed a rise in opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s governing party, though it was nevertheless expected to cruise easily to victory. In partial results broadcast by state television after three days of voting ended Sunday, the party, United Russia, carried 44 percent...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Foreign Policy

The Kremlin’s Don’t-Get-Out-the-Vote Campaign

MOSCOW—Russia this weekend kicks off elections for parliament and legislative bodies nationwide, the capstone to a season of political crackdowns and punitive legislation that have drastically narrowed the space for opposition and left the country careening toward full-blown authoritarianism. But voters are hardly clamoring to cast ballots in a vote...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Russian elections: Kremlin keeps a watchful eye as the Communist Party gains ground in the polls

A portrait of Lenin stares down over a webcam and slick recording studio – the tools for modern-day agitation of the masses. Broadcasting to 1.62 million subscribers might not be quite as effective as his hero’s appropriation of the telegraph, telephone and railway, but Nikolai Bondarenko nonetheless says he’s already causing too much trouble for authorities.The 36-year-old Communist is a new face on an old body. A candidate running for parliament from Saratov, around 450 miles southeast of Moscow, Bondarenko boasts many qualities not usually associated with his party: social media fluency; an appreciation of spectacle; his own set of...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The Kremlin’s vote riggers are getting creative — and desperate

MOSCOW — Voters in St. Petersburg’s central district during Russia’s parliamentary election this weekend may be forgiven for doubting their eyesight. Staring at them from the official list of candidates, among others, will be three people with the same name and nearly identical appearance. All three are balding men with gray beards, and all are named Boris Vishnevsky.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Kremlin critic Navalny's allies say vote Communist to hurt ruling party

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged Russians on Wednesday to vote for the Communist Party at a parliamentary election this week, part of a tactical voting campaign meant to hurt the ruling United Russia party. Navalny’s “smart voting” campaign is designed to consolidate the votes of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy