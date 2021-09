The National Zoo is the favorite place of my grandson. He tells me the zoo has inspired his career choice. He wants to become an animal caretaker working in the zoo. However, I am disappointed and surprised by the fact that the zoo has not required all staff, volunteers and contractors to be tested regularly or vaccinated. The president is now requiring federal workers to be vaccinated. The zoo should require that immediately — even before the official federal government starting date.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO