Valorant Jett Nerf in Patch 3.06: No Knives Renewal

By Shirin Akhtar
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJett is one of the most powerful agents in Valorant, and loopers have been asking for nerf for a long time. Valorant Jett Nerf in Patch 3.06 has taken many players by awe, and it might not be the same again to play Jett in the future. The once overpowered agent might now struggle to get a stable pick rate and we might see changes in the meta. The article lists the changes Jett has gone through and discusses Valorant Jett Nerf in Patch 3.06 in detail.

