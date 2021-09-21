Letter to the Editor: There is a clear difference
This spring, Darien Democrats broadcast virtual meetings to “educate” us about Hartford initiatives that would prohibit comment by residents on multi-family developments being planned on a lot next door to their homes, and they propagated state planning for redevelopment of our town center. The Democratic candidate for Darien’s first selectman told Hartford legislators she “could support” school regionalization projects.www.ncadvertiser.com
