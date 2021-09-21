CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Filly Cross Country: Can’t be Stopped

By Cole Havens
mybighornbasin.com
 8 days ago

To say the Cody Filly Cross Country team has been dominant over the last several years is an egregious understatement. Since 2010 the Cody Fillies have won the 3A State Title four times, that’s more than any other team in that span. The Fillies, coming into this year, are back-to-back state champions and show no signs of slowing down. They’ve won every event they’ve participated in this season. Recently, I had the pleasure of catching up with a pair of Filly Runners to share their story. Ava Stafford and Taylen Stinson, are leading the charge and Ava says there’s no secret to their success, it’s just all hard work.

