CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why The Fantastic Four Should Do A Live-Action Television Series

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unexpected success of the Fantastic Four led to the orthodox superheroes becoming some of the most notable properties on the planet. They were well-known before the Justice League and The Avengers arrived on the comic book scene, with many considering the Fantastic Four the first superhero family. There’s no doubt that the comic book heroes was a smashing success, which is why Constantin Film ended up buying the character rights in 1986. Following a low-budget Fantastic Four film in 1992, Constantin sub-licensed the rights over to 20th Century Fox, and a second Fantastic Four film came out in 2005, which starred Jessica Alba, pre-Captain America Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, and Ioan Gruffudd as The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, The Thing, and Mr. Fantastic. The first true live-adaptation on the first superhero family was met with dismal reviews; however, the film made over $300 million worldwide, thus making enough to greenlight a sequel. That sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer, came out two years later and the reception was a bit better, though a 37% rotten tomatoes score still doesn’t classify the film in the good category. The sequel ended up making less than $300 million worldwide, and the superhero franchise was put on hold.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Tim Story
Person
Ioan Gruffudd
Person
Michael Chiklis
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Anthony Mackie to Star in 'Twisted Metal' Live-Action Series

Anthony Mackie has signed on for the lead role in the “Twisted Metal” live-action series currently in the works at Sony Pictures Television, Variety has confirmed. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are developing the series, which is based on the “Twisted Metal” vehicular combat games, the first of which was released in 1995. It was originally reported in 2019 that Sony was interested in developing a series based on the games.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Four#Television Series#Television Show#Tv Series#The Justice League#Avengers#Constantin Film#Wandavision Loki#Acco
Deadline

Saban Films To Acquire Alejandro Hidalgo’s Horror Drama ‘The Exorcism Of God’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which is set to premiere today at Fantastic Fest. The company will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa, with XYZ Films continuing to oversee international sales in other territories. The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Wednesday”: Tim Burton’s Live Action ‘Addams Family’ Series Casts Pugsley, Lurch, Thing and More!

It was officially announced in February that Tim Burton is headed to the small screen with a new live-action series centered on Wednesday Addams, coming soon from Netflix. The series, which is simply titled “Wednesday,” will follow the beloved Addams Family character’s “spooky coming-of-age.” Eight episodes have been ordered up by Netflix.
TV SERIES
gtplanet.net

The Driver Series is Coming Back, as a Live-Action TV Show

Cult favorite arcade racer Driver is returning to our screens soon, but not as a game. Instead the series is becoming a live-action TV show on a brand new streaming platform, called Binge.com. Scheduled for launch in 2022, Binge.com is a streaming service aimed at gamers — and not to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
studybreaks.com

Will the New Live-Action ‘Avatar’ Series Be Any Good?

Beloved Nickelodeon series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” saw a resurgence in popularity last summer when its full arsenal of 61 episodes was released to Netflix. Quickly becoming popular upon release, the series follows the happy-go-lucky teenaged Aang as he travels the world with his friends to master controlling all four elements. “Avatar” earned critical acclaim for its memorable world-building and unconventional, episodic style of storytelling, and with its streaming rerelease, the cartoon became a quick hit with new watchers and old fans alike.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Tokyo Vice Live-Action Series Reveals Main Cast Members

Ansel Elgor, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki Ito, more Japanese cast members join. The staff for the live-action adaptation of American reporter Jake Adelstein's Tokyo Vice book revealed new cast members for the series on Wednesday. Ansel Elgort (upper left in image above) plays protagonist and reporter Jake. Ken Watanabe...
COMICS
TVOvermind

What The Pokemon Live-Action Series Needs To Avoid

One of the most popular intellectual properties is reportedly getting a live-action series on Netflix. Pokemon, which follows Ash Ketchup on his quest to be the very best, has been a hot commodity since the first episode came out in 1997. Since then, the anime has dominated the television, movie, and video game landscape, with no signs of the popular series slowing down anytime soon. In 2019, the animated show dipped into the live-action landscape with Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds (as Pikachu) and Justice Smith; The Pokemon adaptation centers around Tim, a former Pokemon trainer, investigating the strange disappearance of his father Harry with a talking Pikachu. Surprisingly, the film received solid reviews and made a killing at the box office by garnering $430 million worldwide. As of this writing, there’s no word on what exactly the live-action series will be about; however, it’s been reported that Lucifer co-showrunner and EP Joe Henderson is attached to write the series in the world that was presented in Detective Pikachu. This article won’t play a guessing game on what the show will be about; however, it will touch on what the live-action series should avoid.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Stuff The Peacemaker Live-Action TV Show Should Address

Last month, Christopher Smith officially made his live-action debut in The Suicide Squad, which was played by John Cena (F9, Bumblebee). Despite appearing to die at the hands of Bloodshot, the end credits scene revealed that Peacemaker was still alive. According to James Gunn himself, we’ll finally get to understand the titular character throughout the eight-part series on HBO Max: “Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this. Because he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy