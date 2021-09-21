Why The Fantastic Four Should Do A Live-Action Television Series

Last month, Christopher Smith officially made his live-action debut in The Suicide Squad, which was played by John Cena (F9, Bumblebee). Despite appearing to die at the hands of Bloodshot, the end credits scene revealed that Peacemaker was still alive. According to James Gunn himself, we’ll finally get to understand the titular character throughout the eight-part series on HBO Max: “Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this. Because he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least.”

