The 2022 Grammy Awards are coming up, and there are a lot of new factors to keep in mind considering both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the voting system. Things have changed following the continuous controversies regarding the voting process, which has yielded questionable nominations and snubs, including The Weeknd‘s shocking shutout in 2021. So there are a lot of questions about how the music industry’s highest-profile ceremony will adapt. Here’s what we know so far. SEE2022 Grammy predictions: Album of the Year When are the awards? The 64th Annual Grammy Awards broadcast is scheduled for January 31, 2022. What music is eligible? Songs and...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO