Adam Devine To Star In TV Spin-Off Of ‘Pitch Perfect’ For Peacock

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to a TV spin-off of Pitch Perfect .

Adam Devine , who starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies, will headline the series and will reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain who fans love to loathe.

The series comes from Universal Television and is exec produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films and directed the second movie.

It will follow Devine’s Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The films, which grossed over $600M, launched in 2012 and followed Barden University’s all-girl a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they compete against another a cappella group from their college to win Nationals. Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson were among the stars.

2020-21 Peacock Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Banks and Max Handelman will exec produce via Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films’ Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram

“Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this musical-filled world,” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.  “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”

