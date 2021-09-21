What the Badgers can do to account for buzzworthy Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton
Jim Leonhard has his hands full this week preparing his University of Wisconsin defense to play against No. 12 Notre Dame. But the No. 18 Badgers (1-1) defensive coordinator said Monday he’s still found some time to study Irish (3-0) safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s unanimously regarded as one of the best defensive players in college football and considered a top-five level draft pick this spring.www.deltanews.tv
