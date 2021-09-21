CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Amazing World Of Gumball’ Returning With A Movie And A New Series

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
HBO Max and Cartoon Network said Tuesday that they have given greenlights to The Amazing World of Gumball : The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series , marking the return of Ben Bocquelet ’s creation after the cult animated fantasy series ran six seasons on Cartoon Network from 2011-2019.

Bocquelet will direct and executive produce the movie (it’s a working title), which features a script written by Shane Mack and is designed to serve as a bridge between the original series and the new one. The film begins when Gumball’s biggest fan finds the show’s missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball’s cartoon world. Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own.

Sam Register, Vanessa Brookman and Sarah Fell will also be executive producers as the projects are the first original productions to be greenlit out of the Register- and Brookman-run Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. The original series from the France-born Bocquelet won an International Emmy, nine BAFTA Children’s Awards, six British Animation Awards and three Annie Awards.

“We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe banner,” Register and Brookman said today. “With this movie and new series, we have an ‘amazing’ opportunity with Ben to provide a satisfying conclusion that Gumball fans have been hoping for while also establishing the next chapter of this charming, colorful and inventive series.”

Added Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros: “Gumball is one of those rare characters who effortlessly seems to tell us the truth, make us laugh and unify people, and now Bocquelet returns to bring Gumball back where he belongs – on an interdimensional journey right back to the fans.

#Bafta Awards#Warner Bros#Cartoon Network#Register#Bafta Children S Awards#British#Annie Awards#Kids Family Programming
