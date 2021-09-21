John Allen Richard

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJohn Allen Richard, 75, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 in Diamondhead, MS. John was a resident of Bay St. Louis, MS for the past 52 years. He was of the Baptist faith and spent 38 years managing J.A.R Ministry. He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Doris Richard; brother, Gerald Richard; and sister and brother in law, Sandra and Butch Nesom. He is survived by his brother, Cooper Richard (Annette) of Bay St. Louis, MS and Davey Richard (Kawin) of Diamondhead, MS; nieces, Bethany Bingham (Ray Jay); Brenda Sams; and Jessica Nesom; nephews, Lionel Richard; Cooper Richard (Ashley); Scott Nesom (Kalle); and Nicholas Greene (Savannah); numerous great nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation was held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 12:00 p.m. Interment followed in Lakeshore Baptist Church Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

