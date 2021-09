Working in the oil and gas industry comes with an abundance of risks and hazards that employees, managers, and business owners should know. The key to a successful oil and gas business is suitable safety protocols. Not only will this help you to keep your workers safe, but it also encourages recruits when they know you have a streamlined system of safety processes. This is particularly useful concerning the current labor shortage. If you’re working in this industry at the moment, or you are interested in joining this line of work, here are four hazards within the industry.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO