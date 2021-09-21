Japan Embraces Halloween with New Anime Haunted House

Universal Studios in the West is currently celebrating the spooky season with its Halloween Horror Nights, creating several haunted attractions that make use of some of the biggest scary properties around, including the likes of Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Haunting on Hill House, and The Exorcist to name a few. Not to be left out, Universal Studios Japan is creating a haunted attraction of its own that dives into the world of anime with Gegege no Kitaro, one of the most beloved franchises in the East that follows quite a spooky story.