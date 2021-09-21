CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Japan Embraces Halloween with New Anime Haunted House

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios in the West is currently celebrating the spooky season with its Halloween Horror Nights, creating several haunted attractions that make use of some of the biggest scary properties around, including the likes of Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Haunting on Hill House, and The Exorcist to name a few. Not to be left out, Universal Studios Japan is creating a haunted attraction of its own that dives into the world of anime with Gegege no Kitaro, one of the most beloved franchises in the East that follows quite a spooky story.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Embraces Halloween with Sukuna Finger Recipe

Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping quiet these days, but the silence won't last for long. If you did not know, Jujutsu Kaisen has a movie coming out this winter, and Halloween is bringing cosplayers out of the woodworks for Yuji. Now, fans have a new way to celebrate the spooky season with Jujutsu Kaisen, but they will have to take a bite out of Sukuna's finger to get in on the trend...
COMICS
fox2detroit.com

Erebus adds 2 new haunted attractions to terrify you this Halloween season

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Erebus added two new haunted attractions to terrify guests this season. Wander through Attack on Area 51 and experience aliens who have been the subjects of gruesome scientific experiments for decades. Then head to The Chop House where you'll find Miss Patty hard at work creating her meat pies.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Haunted House#Most Haunted#Halloween#Texas Chainsaw Massacre#Universal Studios Japan#Neon Genesis Evangelion
yoursun.com

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights: What's inside the10 haunted houses

ORLANDO — It was a dark and stormy night for the kickoff evening of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. A few rounds of downpours left Friday’s sellout crowd with fresh, wet frights: the blackened puddles and the soaked sock. The skies didn’t entirely dampen the enthusiasm of the sellout crowd, which...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

Fright Fest to haunt Six Flags New England through Halloween

Every fall, Six Flags New England takes on the title of the “Scare Capital of New England.”. After skipping last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fright Fest returns to the Agawam park on Friday, Sept. 24, with chilling Halloween-themed shows, creepy haunt zones, and roaming entertainers waiting to scare the goosebumps out of brave visitors. It will run weekends and select days through Halloween.
AGAWAM, MA
Narcity

Wonderland's Halloween Haunt Is Back This Weekend With So Many Terrifying New Attractions

Calling all Halloween lovers: Wonderland's Halloween Haunt is kicking off its season this coming weekend. Starting September 24, ghouls, goblins, and hundreds of other terrifying monsters will roam through Canada's Wonderland for the Haunt that'll last until October 31. This year, there are also three new frightening scare zones that you can check out: the Farmstead, Kingdom of Carnage, and Streets of Undead.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
heyuguys.com

Muppets do Halloween in trailer for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Disney+ released the trailer for The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion,’ which premieres Friday, October 8, exclusively on Disney+. In “Muppets Haunted Mansion” the Great Gonzo – a world-famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Pumpkin Jack Haunts New-Gen Haunts PS5, XSX Just in Time for Halloween

Pumpkin Jack is taking his spooky quest to the now current-generation consoles on October 27. While this is basically the same 3D platforming throwback that Thunderful and Headup delivered to the previous generation last year, this new version is meant to spice up the experience somewhat with new features meant to take full advantage of the new hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
ourcommunitynow.com

Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Haunt You Forever

People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. I'm pretty sure this traditional Scottish prayer was written purely about the random vintage costumes below. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness. One of these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Make Your Own Halloween Village With Target's $10 Mini Haunted Houses

My Halloween decor dream board is stacked with spooky finds from Target's Hyde & Eek Boutique, and these miniature haunted houses are at the top of my shopping list. Retailing at just $10 each, the Hyde & Eek Boutique miniature haunted home collection features a black decorative metal townhome, estate, and mansion with dim lighting and delicate framework. Thanks to their compact size, you can set up your own haunted village on a mantle, entryway table, or bookshelf.
SHOPPING
secretnyc.co

Get Spooky With These Hauntingly Beautiful Halloween Concerts By Candlelight

This Halloween, spend a hauntingly beautiful evening enjoying all your favorite Halloween classics at this spooky concert series by Candlelight. Fever’s wildly popular Candlelight concert series is back just in time for the spooky season! This October, let the ominous yet melodic sounds of the violin possess you as you enjoy your favorite Halloween classics surrounded by flickering candles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
okmag.com

Speakers, Anime and Haunted Trails

Don’t miss political cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher on Oct. 8 at the Tulsa PAC as he discusses his work and art. Others should venture to the Cox Business Convention Center for Tokyo in Tulsa: Worlds Collide on Oct. 15-17, covering all things pop culture with an emphasis on Japanese animation. The Tulsa State Fair runs through Oct. 10, replete with rides, delicious grub and live music. Everyone’s favorite festival, Linde Oktoberfest, returns Oct. 21-24 at River West Festival Park; don’t miss the dog races, authentic eats and stein competitions. If you prefer a more zen outing, Tulsa Botanic offers Autumn in the Garden through Oct. 31, where one can explore the changing flora around the garden.
TULSA, OK
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Gives Natsu a Rugged Makeover

Fairy Tail is one of the biggest anime in shonen, and its legacy lives on today despite its low profile. With a sequel anime on the way, the buzz surrounding the magical series is on the rise, and that means the Fairy Tail fandom is thriving. A ton of fan-works are being made in honor of the comeback, and one of the pieces is letting Natsu serve some fierce looks online.
COMICS
culturemap.com

13th Floor Haunted House

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 13th Floor Haunted House features three separate attractions, including Dead in the Water, Bad Blood, and The Dollmaker. It also features axe throwing, mini escape games, the shooting game Zombie Apocalypse Live, and Bar13, where patrons 21 and over can enjoy spooky libations before or after experiencing the haunted house.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Dives Into The Early Days of Sakura

The early days of Naruto are long past, with the original Team 7 taking very different roles within the Hidden Leaf Village during the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With Naruto becoming the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke working behind the scenes as a ninja operating in the shadows, Sakura has decided to mostly hang up her kunai and take on the role of mother to Sarada, the daughter of herself and Sasuke who not only became a part of the new iteration of Team 7 but has recently been made its leader in the battle against the Kara Organization.
COMICS
culturemap.com

Phobia Haunted Houses

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Phobia Haunted Houses features five single attractions, including Dawn of the Machine, Mind Control, Genetic Nightmare, Clown Mania, and Darke Institute, as well as the triple attraction Exile, featuring Darke World, Savage Ground, and Contagion.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy