Nikki N. Klugh: “An unbreakable belief in herself”

An unbreakable belief in herself — There are endless challenges that I’ve bumped up against during this process to start and grow my company. There have been days when one huge thing or a series of little things will throw off my entire day, week, or month. Combine that with exhaustion and my faith has been tested. Without an unbreakable belief that we can succeed, the challenges that we will inevitably face can shake our faith in our abilities, our purpose, our path; they will have us question the reasons why we’re doing this, and it can be daunting. I know from personal experience that an unshakeable faith develops courage, and you can get back up, learn the lessons to be had and overcome any set back.