The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday announced a referendum on a new constitution to be held in February 2022 and vowed not to let the opposition come to power, a move analysts say could further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests. President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday a new constitution had been drafted that redistributes powers between the main branches of the government and establishes a new governing body — the All-Belarus People’s Assembly. “The changes are aimed at making the Constitution more harmonized and balanced by redistributing the powers of the president, the parliament...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO