Noel Gallagher says he would be open to the idea of performing next to a hologram of his brother Liam, joking that the former Oasis frontman isn't actually "real" At this point, the ongoing feud between Gallagher siblings Noel and Liam is well-documented, providing years of headline-worthy – and often entertaining – stories. Now, over a decade since Oasis broke up, Noel has provided yet another salty quip about his former bandmate, proving that the brotherly pissing contest is still very much in full stream.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO