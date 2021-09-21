4 Best Tips For Avoiding Couch Lock

Have you ever been so high, you literally couldn’t move off the couch? Here are some tips to shake it off and get down to enjoying your buzz. One of the things we love about marijuana is the fact that there are so many varieties to choose from. If you’re in a legal state, it’s like going to your favorite candy shop when you were a kid. Having the ability to choose from multiple strains means being in control of your high at a level no one could have imagined 30 or 40 years ago. Depending on how well you know your cannabis strains, that can be both a good and a bad thing.